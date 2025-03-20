Arizona takes on Akron in first round of NCAA Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Arizona plays Akron in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 16-8 against Big 12 opponents and 6-4 in non-conference play. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 36.2 boards. Tobe Awaka paces the Wildcats with 7.8 rebounds.

The Zips are 20-1 in MAC play. Akron averages 84.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Arizona's average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 16.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Carter Bryant is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

James Okonkwo is averaging seven points and 7.2 rebounds for the Zips. Nate Johnson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 84.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.