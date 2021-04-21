Arctic in April: Records fall with snow across Ohio

Cleveland Electric Illuminating Co. reported Wednesday morning it was restoring power to around 23,000 customers, after some 5-7 inches of wet heavy snow fell overnight in the Cleveland area. That's short of the Cleveland record of 8.6 inches for a single day in the month of April.

Dayton International Airport's 0.8 inches Tuesday topped the previous record there for April 20, 0.4 in 2013. The Columbus airport snowfall Wednesday morning of 1.2 inches was below the 1901 record of 2 inches.

Much of state was under a frost-freeze warning Wednesday morning, with more frost expected Thursday morning

The Columbus area got temperatures as low as 29 degrees overnight, threatening crops and tender early garden plants.

The Indians in Cleveland and the Reds in Cincinnati played their games Tuesday night in sub-40-degree weather, and the Reds' game against the Diamondbacks was suspended amid rain and snow. The Diamondbacks had taken the lead in the top of the eighth inning, and the game was set to resume before Wednesday night's regularly scheduled game.

This story has been corrected to show that 8.6 inches is Cleveland's snowfall record for a single day in the month of April, not for the date.

