Arborist killed while working at Cleveland Cultural Gardens

Sean Hudson, who worked in the city's Department of Urban Forestry, was injured around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not disclosed details about what caused his death, but emergency responders had cordoned off a section of the Romanian Cultural Garden next to a large fallen tree.

Hudson had worked for the city since 2017, officials said. It wasn't clear if he was working alone at the time of the incident, but authorities say no one else was injured.