Aquino's 16 lead Liberty over Valparaiso 83-63 at Athletes in Action Tip-Off

Tyler Schmidt led the way for the Beacons (0-1) with 17 points. Valparaiso also got 13 points from Devon Ellis. Jefferson Monegro also had 12 points.

Liberty took the lead with 14:14 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 42-32 at halftime, with Aquino racking up 12 points. Liberty pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 17 points. They outscored Valparaiso by 10 points in the final half, as Metheny led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

