Aquino slams 3-run homer, Reds rebound to beat Tigers 7-4

Naquin, who pinch-hit for Aquino with two outs in the seventh, tripled over the first-base bag to drive in two and give Cincinnati some breathing room.

Mahle went five innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out eight. Lucas Sims, Michael Lorenzen and Mychal Givens combined to shut out Detroit over the last four innings, with Givens inducing Miguel Cabrera to hit into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Matthew Boyd (3-7) allowed seven hits and five runs through four innings for Detroit.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds OF Nick Senzel, who is rehabbing from knee surgery at the team's Arizona facility, may not return this season. “It didn’t sound like it was going to be any time real soon,” manager David Bell said.

UP NEXT

Tigers right-hander Casey Mize (7-7, 3.59 ERA) will be on the mound to face Reds right-hander (7-14, 4.30) in the rubber game of the interleague series. Mize allowed five hits and three runs through six innings in a loss to Minnesota. Castillo gave up five hits and three runs while striking out eight in six innings in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) bumps arms with Joey Votto (19) after Aquino crossing the plate with a three-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers) Credit: Gary Landers Credit: Gary Landers

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) breaks his bat as he singles off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers) Credit: Gary Landers Credit: Gary Landers

Caption Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13) watches a three-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers) Credit: Gary Landers Credit: Gary Landers

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) hits a two-RBI triple off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers) Credit: Gary Landers Credit: Gary Landers

Caption Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13) gestures as he rounds the bases with a three-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers) Credit: Gary Landers Credit: Gary Landers

Caption Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13) celebrates his three-run home run with Miguel Cabrera (24), off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers) Credit: Gary Landers Credit: Gary Landers