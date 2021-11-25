Appleby's buzzer-beater sends No. 23 Florida past Ohio State

Ohio State won its opener at the tourney when Meechie Johnson Jr. made a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left to beat No. 21 Seton Hall 79-76 on Monday night. Liddell had 28 points in that game.

On Wednesday night, Liddell connected on two free throws and Jamari Wheeler grabbed an offensive rebound that let to Zed Key making one of two free throws to put Ohio State up 68-66.

Anthony Duruji tied it at 68 with a dunk in the final minute, setting up Appleby's game-ender.

Liddell hit a 3 and then blocked a shot to set up Malaki Branham's layup as Ohio State took a 63-56 lead with 5 minutes left.

Ohio State grabbed its biggest lead, 47-37, with 13 minutes left when Jimmy Sotos drove into the paint for a loose ball and while on the ground made a pass to Key for a slam.

After Florida scored the next five points, Key blocked Myreon Jones’ layup try but the Gators got within 51-49 when Fleming made two technical and two regular free throws with 9 minutes remaining.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida: Could move up in next week's poll.

Ohio State: Even in defeat, the Buckeyes showed that they are close to being an AP Top 25 team even if they fall out of the rankings.

UP NEXT

Florida: Returns home to face Troy Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts No. 5 Duke on Tuesday night.

Caption Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) celebrates after hitting the game-winning shot against Ohio State at the buzzer in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Credit: Scott Audette Credit: Scott Audette