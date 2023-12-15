Appalachian State, Miami (Ohio) look to cap strong seasons with win at Cure Bowl

Series Record: First Meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Both teams are looking to make a big statement on a major stage, playing on ABC and broadcast television. For the Mountaineers, it is their first game played on ABC in the program's history. For the Mountaineers, they are seeking their seventh bowl win in eight appearances since joining the Bowl Subdivision. The Redhawks are seeking their third bowl win in the last four seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

Appalachian State QB Joey Aguilar vs. Miami (Ohio)'s linebackers. Aguilar put up some big numbers in the Sun Belt with 3,546 total pass yards and 33 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. The Mountaineers were second in the Sun Belt in scoring with 35.8 points per game. The Redhawks were second in the MAC in scoring defense, giving up 16.2 points per game. They gave up only 197.2 pass yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami (Ohio): RB Rashad Amos is Miami (Ohio)'s top offensive option returning for the bowl game. He rushed for 895 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, including 74 yards and two touchdowns in the MAC Championship Game against Toledo.

Appalachian State: WR Kaedin Robinson was Appalachian State's top receiver with 59 catches for 787 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was one of three receivers for the Mountaineers to record at least three touchdowns this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Both Miami (Ohio) and Appalachian State are dealing with major losses to the transfer portal. Redhawks quarterback Aveon Smith, who stepped in for Brett Gabbert after a right leg injury, will not play after entering the portal. Sophomore Henry Hesson is expected to get the start for the first time in just his third career appearance. Appalachian State will also be without leading rusher Nate Noel to the transfer portal. ... Miami (Ohio) kicker Graham Nicholson won the Lou Groza Award after making 26 of 27 field goals this season. ... The Cure Bowl also helps raise funds for cancer research. The game has raised more than $4 million for various cancer research organizations since the bowl's founding in 2015. ... As part of that endeavor, the Cure Bowl awarded Appalachian State kicker Michael Hughes and Miami (Ohio) linebacker Camden Rodgers with community service medallions for their work raising money for cancer awareness and research in their communities. ... The teams will also each wear special decals on their helmets to promote cancer awareness.

