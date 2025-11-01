AP Top 25 poll preview: The Top 10 is set to get shuffled after Vanderbilt and Miami go down

No. 1 Ohio State should hold down the top spot Sunday for the 10th straight week after pulling away from Penn State in the second half in a 38-14 win.

No. 2 Indiana was favored by three touchdowns in its road game at Maryland and three more top 10 teams — No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 Alabama and No. 6 Oregon — were idle.

No. 5 Georgia faced the toughest test among teams near the top. The Bulldogs were 7.5-point favorites over Florida in their annual grudge match in Jacksonville, Florida, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Look for them to move up

— No. 20 Texas’ 34-31 victory over Vanderbilt extended its win streak to four games. The Longhorns were up 10-0 early, scoring a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage and converting Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia’s fumble into a field goal. Pavia ran and threw for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cut a 34-10 deficit to three points.

Look for them to drop

— No. 9 Vanderbilt has two losses and will stay in the Top 25. About the best the Commodores can hope is that things break right for them and their regular-season finale at No. 14 Tennessee is a playoff play-in game.

— No. 10 Miami lost to a then-unranked Louisville two weeks ago and now to an unranked SMU. The Hurricanes' only chance of getting to the CFP is to somehow reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game and win it — a real long shot.

— No. 22 Houston will have a one-week stay in the Top 25 after losing 45-35 at home to a West Virginia team that came in with two wins. The Mountaineers converted four Houston turnovers into 17 points and overcame eight penalties.

On the bubble

— North Texas' 31-17 win over previously unbeaten Navy will position the Mean Green for their first ranking since 1959. UNT has received votes in four polls while getting out to an 8-1 start.

Top games to watch

No. 17 Cincinnati (7-1, 5-0 Big 12) at No. 24 Utah (6-2, 3-2)

The Bearcats are the surprise of the Big 12 and roll into Salt Lake City on a seven-game winning streak. The Utes hammered Colorado last week without injured QB Devon Dampier. This will be the first meeting of the schools in football. BetMGM Sportsbook: Utah by 10.5.

No. 18 Oklahoma (6-2, 2-2) at No. 14 Tennessee (6-2 3-2)

It's the second straight year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel faces his alma mater. He led the Sooners to the 2000 national title and was AP player of the year and Heisman Trophy runner-up that year. His Joey Aguilar-led offense has been nearly unstoppable. Oklahoma brings in the SEC's top defense but one that gave up 32 of the 34 points in a home loss last week to Ole Miss. BetMGM Sportsbook: Tennessee by 3.

No. 23 Southern California (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska (6-2, 3-2)

The de facto Big Ten game of the week since all luster came off Penn State-Ohio State after the Nittany Lions' free fall. USC is unbeaten in six previous meetings. The albatross of a 28-game losing streak against ranked opponents hangs over Nebraska. BetMGM: USC by 6.5.

