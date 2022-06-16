AP sources: Blitzer to get minority share of Guardians

Guardians owner Paul Dolan has been seeking a minority investor in his franchise for over a year. His interest began when previous minority investor John Sherman bought the Kansas City Royals.

In December, Dolan said the team had “meaningful discussions” with Blitzer, a 52-year-old equity investor and co-chairman of the 76ers and Devils. Blitzer is also a general partner with Crystal Palace Football Club.

Dolan hired New York investment bank Allen & Co. to help land a partner for his franchise, which has been plagued by poor attendance in recent seasons despite having a competitive team.

The Guardians are one of the majors' youngest teams and an infusion of more capital could allow it to sign more of its younger players and be more active in free agency.

Before this season, Cleveland made long-term investments in several players, including All-Star third baseman José Ramírez, who signed a seven-year, $141 million contract.

The Guardians are currently 31-27 and in second place in the AL Central.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ron Blum contributed from New York.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports