AP source: Watson to meet with NFL disciplinary officer

Earlier this week, Watson reached undisclosed financial settlements in civil lawsuits filed by 20 of his 24 accusers. The women claimed he had harassed, assaulted or touched them during sessions when he played for Houston.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing and said sex with three of the women was consensual.

The league has said Watson's settlements will not affect its investigation. If Robinson finds Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy, he'll likely be suspended for multiple games if not longer.

Robinson is expected to rule before the Browns open training camp later next month.

The Browns signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract in March after convincing the three-time Pro Bowler to waive his no-trade clause. He had been pursued by several other teams as well.

___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane