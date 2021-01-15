X

AP source: Phillies agree to $6M, 1-year deal with Bradley

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2020, file photo, Cincinnati Reds' Archie Bradley throws during the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati. The Philadelphia Phillies and Bradley have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night, Jan. 14, 20201, because the agreement is pending a successful physical. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
Credit: Aaron Doster

By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Archie Bradley have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical.

The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati, and he earned $1,518,519 prorated from a $4.1 million salary. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019.

The 28-year-old Bradley joins a bullpen that was one of the worst in Major League Baseball. Philadelphia's relievers combined for a 7.06 ERA, and the team blew three-run leads eight separate times. The Phillies ended up one win shy of qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2011.

Bradley is 23-25 with a 3.91 ERA and 28 saves in six seasons. He has 425 strikeouts in 412 innings.

