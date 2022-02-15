AP source: Notre Dame hiring former Miami coach Golden as DC

He has been an NFL assistant since being let go by Miami, spending the last two seasons as linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.

At Notre Dame, Freeman was promoted in December from defensive coordinator to head coach days after Brian Kelly left for LSU.

Mike Elston was initially expected to be Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, but the veteran assistant left for Michigan in January, opening up a spot on Freeman's staff.

