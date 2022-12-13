AP source: Guardians, catcher Zunino agree to 1-year deal

He'll likely begin the season as Cleveland's starter while 22-year-old prospect Bo Naylor gains more experience.

The younger brother of Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor, Bo Naylor is viewed as the team's long-term starter. He split last season between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus before being called up.

Naylor played five games for Cleveland and was on the team's postseason roster.

Last season, Austin Hedges and Luke Maile caught for the Guardians. While both were solid defensively, their lack of offensive production created a void at the bottom of manager Terry Francona's lineup.

Zunino is just a .200 career hitter, but the Guardians are intrigued by his power. He's hit at least 20 homers four times. He spent his first six major league seasons with Seattle.

