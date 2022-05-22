AP source: Clowney re-signing with Browns for 2022 season

Clowney, who revived his career last season with Cleveland while playing opposite All-Pro Myles Garrett, will sign a one-year, contract worth up to $11 million, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

The Browns had remained optimistic about bringing back Clowney. The 29-year-old and 2014 No. 1 overall pick had nine sacks — his most since 2018 with Houston — and played in 14 games last season for Cleveland after signing a one-year, $10 million deal with incentives.