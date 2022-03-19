AP source: Browns to trade Keenum, sign Brissett as backup

The 29-year-old Brissett started five games for Miami last season. He spent the previous four seasons with Indianapolis.

On Friday, Watson stunned the NFL world by changing his mind after rebuffing the Browns and waiving his no-trade clause to go to Cleveland, which is sending Houston three first-round picks over the next three years and more.

Watson became available last week after a grand jury elected not to indict him on sexual misconduct claims made by 22 women. Cleveland outbid at least three other teams for Watson by offering him a $230 million fully-guaranteed contract.

The Browns and Texans have agreed to terms on the blockbuster trade, which is still being finalized.

