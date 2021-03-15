AP source: Browns signing free agent safety John Johnson

Rookie Grant Delpit, who was expected to start, ruptured an Achilles tendon in training camp and missed the entire season. Cornerback Greedy Williams, another likely starter, also sat out the year after he damaged a nerve in his shoulder.

The Rams selected Johnson in the third round in 2017. He had four interceptions in 2018 and has eight over a career spanning 48 starts.

Cleveland also tendered restricted free agent receiver/special teamer KhaDarel Hodge. He is eligible to negotiate with other teams, but by using the lowest “right of first refusal” tender, Cleveland can match any offer.

The 26-year-old Hodge emerged as a key contributor last season after joining the Browns in 2019. He caught 11 passes for 180 yards in nine games, but was one of the team's best blocking wide receivers.

He missed time with a hamstring injury and also was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

A year ago, the Browns opened free agency with an offensive splash, signing right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper in the first hours.

