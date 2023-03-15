X

AP source: Browns, safety Thornhill agree to 3-year deal

Credit: AP

By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns reached agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill on a contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have reached agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill on a contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

Thornhill is getting a three-year, $21 million deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 27-year-old has not yet signed.

Thornhill, who had a career-high 71 tackles last season, is the third defensive player joining by the Browns in free agency. Earlier, the team announced the signings of run stopper Dalvin Tomlinson and end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

The 27-year-old Thornhill had five tackles in Kansas City's Super Bowl win over Philadelphia.

The Browns were in the market for a starting safety after releasing John Johnson III after two seasons.

Thornhill spent four seasons with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the second round in 2019 out of Virginia. He started 52 games, finishing with eight interceptions and 234 tackles.

