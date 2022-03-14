AP source: Browns releasing WR Jarvis Landry, now free agent

Now, as a free agent, he’ll have his choice where to go and there will likely be numerous teams interested in signing a proven, dependable veteran with 688 career catches.

As the Browns fell way short of expectations in 2021, Landry had his worst season, with career lows in receptions (53), yards (570) and touchdowns (two) while being slowed by a knee injury. He had caught at least 72 passes in each of his previous seven seasons.

Landry suffered the knee injury on Sept. 19 against Houston. The 29-year-old missed five games — he had missed just one in his previous seven seasons combined — and wasn’t the same when he came back.

Also, Landry, who had been instrumental in helping change Cleveland’s culture after arriving via trade from the Miami Dolphins in 2018, was upset by his good friend Beckham's release in November and didn't speak to the media for the remainder of the season.

