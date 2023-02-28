AP source: Browns plan to release veteran safety Johnson III

In 32 games with Cleveland, Johnson had 162 tackles, four interceptions, forced three fumbles and recovered two and had a sack.

While those are solid stats, Johnson didn't have many game-swinging plays and his salary-cap hit of $13.5 million in 2023 necessitated the Browns moving him. Cleveland is approximately $14 million over the cap and needs to create space so they can be active in free agency to fill some needs.

Johnson made news off the field during the season when he questioned the commitment of some of his teammates.

With Johnson set to leave, the Browns will likely pursue an experienced safety in free agency to pair with starter Grant Delpit, who made big strides last season following injuries.

