AP source: Browns CB Ward to miss time with calf injury

Ward, who intercepted Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and had several pass breakups in the 22-17 win, underwent an MRI on Monday. The team is expected to provide an update on his condition later, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Browns have not released test results.

His loss is another significant blow to Cleveland's defense, which will be without star end Myles Garrett again this week at Jacksonville as he recovers from COVID-19. Garrett tested positive for the virus last Friday, and it's not known when he'll return.