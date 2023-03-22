AP source: Browns bringing back LB Walker on 1-year deal

The Browns sustained a rash of injuries at linebacker last season with Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips all suffering season-ending injuries. Those losses along with some other problems led to Cleveland's 7-10 record and led to the firing of coordinator Joe Woods, who has been replaced by former Lions coach Jim Schwartz.

Walker signed with the Browns in 2021 as a free agent and started 12 games after spending four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. After getting hurt, Walker stayed around the Browns while undergoing therapy to support his younger teammates.

Cleveland has focused primarily on fixing its defense during free agency with several prominent signings, including tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and safety Juan Thornhill.

The Browns also re-signed linebacker Sione Takitaki, who stepped in and played well following the other injuries.

