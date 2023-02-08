X
AP PHOTOS: LeBron James' run to the NBA scoring record

news
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
Associated Press photographers have captured LeBron James for the entirety of his 20-year career, starting from when he was an 18-year-old rookie to now as a 38-year-old who just became the most prolific scorer in NBA history

That covers both his stints in Cleveland, his two championships in Miami, the third title when he returned to the Cavaliers and a fourth inside the pandemic bubble for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Check out some highlights of James’ run to the NBA scoring record, as captured by the AP.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

