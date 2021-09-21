Anthony Pilla, longtime Cleveland bishop, dies at 88

Anthony Pilla, a Cleveland native, died Tuesday at his home, the diocese announced. A cause of death was not disclosed, and church officials said funeral plans would be announced at a later date. He was 88.

Pilla was ordained to the priesthood in May 1959 and served as a teacher at a Catholic high school in Wickliffe and later became its rector-president. He then held various positions within the diocese before he was named auxiliary bishop in 1979.