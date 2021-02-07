Antetokounmpo scores 24 as Bucks bury Cavaliers 124-99

Collin Sexton scored 17 points and Darius Garland had 17 points and nine assists for Cleveland. Drummond made 12 of 17 shots and was 4 of 5 from the foul line, while Taurean Prince had 12 points off the bench.

Milwaukee held a 59-54 advantage at halftime thanks to 14 points and six assists from Holiday. Drummond and Sexton each scored 13 points for Cleveland as the teams combined to shoot 54.3%.

Cavaliers power forward Larry Nance Jr. had four points after missing three games with a sprained right wrist.

OFF THE MARK

Drummond owns a career-low .477 field goal percentage and had gone five games without making more than half his shots. Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff accepted some blame for Drummond’s inefficiency. “We have to diversify his package and make him more difficult for defenses to find,” Bickerstaff said. Drummond also has fallen to second in the NBA in rebounding behind Atlanta’s Clint Capela during his offensive slump.

TIP-INS

Bucks: G D.J. Augustin attempted Milwaukee’s first free throw 61 seconds into the second quarter. … Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer declined to rest any players or implement minutes restrictions in the second half of the back-to-back set. .. All three rookies are on G-League assignments with different teams: F Mamadi Diakite (Lakeland), G Sam Merrill (Memphis) and F Jordan Nwora (Salt Lake City).

Cavaliers: Sexton has 55 consecutive double-figure scoring games, the ninth-longest active streak in the NBA. … Rookie F Isaac Okoro played 14 minutes in the first half without recording a statistic. … F Kevin Love (right calf strain) missed his 22nd straight game, but worked out on the court before the arena gates opened. The five-time All-Star last played on Dec. 27 against Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Denver on Monday. Milwaukee lost both games against the Nuggets by double-digit margins last season and is 9-40 all-time in the Mile High City.

Cavaliers: At Phoenix on Monday. Cleveland begins a five-game trip and won’t return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse until Feb. 17 against San Antonio.

