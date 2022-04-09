Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup with the Cavaliers

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 115-99 on Jan. 27. Kevin Love scored 25 points points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Lauri Markkanen is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.3% and averaging 29.9 points for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out for season (knee).

Bucks: Grayson Allen: out (hip), Luca Vildoza: out (coach's decision).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.