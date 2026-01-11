Another big game by Cambridge (28 points) lifts No. 19 Ohio State over No. 8 Maryland 89-76

Oluchi Okananwa scored 27 points for Maryland (16-2, 4-2) and surpassed 1,000 for her career.

Ohio State's only losses this season were against a pair of top-five teams — UConn and UCLA. The Buckeyes trailed by 15 in the second quarter, but by halftime the Terps were up 42-40 and it was anybody's game.

Ohio State led by one in the fourth when a 3-pointer by Kennedy Cambridge started a 13-2 run by the Buckeyes. Jaloni Cambridge added two 3s during that stretch.

Maryland has been dominant on the boards this season, but Ohio State fought to a 39-39 draw in that department and won the turnover battle 17-11.

Kylee Kitts scored 18 points for Ohio State and Kennedy Cambridge added 14. Yarden Garzon contributed 19 for Maryland.

The loss hurt Maryland's Big Ten title hopes, with the Terps about to go on a tough road trip to play No. 21 Southern California and No. 4 UCLA.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts Penn State on Wednesday night.

Maryland: At USC on Thursday night.

