Anochili-Killen leads Marshall to 74-69 victory over Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 18 points as Marshall beat Ohio 74-69 on Saturday night.
Anochili-Killen had six rebounds, three steals, and four blocks for the Thundering Herd (3-6). Kevon Voyles scored 18 points and added six rebounds and five steals. Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range).
Jaylin Hunter finished with 19 points, five assists and three steals for the Bobcats (5-4). Shereef Mitchell added 12 points for Ohio. In addition, AJ Clayton finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
