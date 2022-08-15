journal-news logo
X

Anne Heche, star with troubled life, dies of crash injuries

FILE - Actress Anne Heche poses for a portrait to promote the film, "The Last Word" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2017. A spokesperson for Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn't expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Actress Anne Heche poses for a portrait to promote the film, "The Last Word" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2017. A spokesperson for Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn't expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

news
6 minutes ago
Actor Anne Heche has died, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche has died of injuries suffered in a fiery car crash. She was 53.

Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night that Heche “been peacefully taken off life support.”

Heche had been on life support at a Los Angeles burn center after suffering a severe brain injury when her car crashed into a home Aug. 5, according to a statement released Thursday by a representative on behalf of her family and friends.

She had not been expected to survive the crash, in which her car was embedded in the house as flames erupted. She was declared brain dead Thursday night, but had remained on life support for possible organ donation. Her heart stopped Sunday.

Heche played opposite Harrison Ford, Johnny Deep and other stars during a steady screen career that contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil.

An Ohio native, Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” from 1987 to 1991. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for the role.

In the late 1990s she became one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films. In 1997 alone, she co-starred with Depp in “Donnie Brasco” and with Ford in "Six Days, Seven Nights.”

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Actor Anne Heche poses at Variety's 4th annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Oct. 5, 2012. A spokesperson for Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn't expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

FILE - Actor Anne Heche poses at Variety's 4th annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Oct. 5, 2012. A spokesperson for Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn't expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Actor Anne Heche poses at Variety's 4th annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Oct. 5, 2012. A spokesperson for Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn't expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards on March 12, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday's accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards on March 12, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday's accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards on March 12, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday's accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

In Other News
1
Shots fired into Hamilton home, family believes son was targeted
2
Butler County police departments still dealing with pandemic’s effects...
3
Sweeping school security changes in place as classes begin to open
4
McCrabb: 85-year-old retired pastor goes from sewing sermons to...
5
Student art exhibit features more than 200 pieces; many available for...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top