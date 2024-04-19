Angels visit the Reds to start 3-game series

The Cincinnati Reds begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday
news
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago
X

Los Angeles Angels (9-10, second in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-9, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-1, 1.47 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.35 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -123, Angels +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 4-5 record in home games and a 9-9 record overall. The Reds have a 1-2 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 7-6 record on the road and a 9-10 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .277 for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 10-for-31 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Logan O'Hoppe has a .333 batting average to lead the Angels, and has two doubles, a triple and two home runs. Anthony Rendon is 16-for-44 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .204 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 4-6, .264 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Christian Encarnacion-Strand: day-to-day (illness), Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (illness), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Angels: Brandon Drury: day-to-day (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert William Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

