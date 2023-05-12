X

Angels take road win streak into matchup with the Guardians

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the Cleveland Guardians trying to extend a four-game road winning streak

Los Angeles Angels (20-18, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (17-20, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -129, Angels +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 7-11 record at home and a 17-20 record overall. The Guardians have gone 10-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles is 20-18 overall and 10-9 on the road. The Angels have gone 14-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 14 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and four home runs). Steven Kwan is 9-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Gio Urshela has a .302 batting average to lead the Angels, and has two doubles and a home run. Shohei Ohtani is 13-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .177 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Angels: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Chad Wallach: 7-Day IL (neck), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O'Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

