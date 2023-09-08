Angels face the Guardians with 1-0 series lead

Cleveland Guardians (67-74, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (65-76, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (6-7, 3.77 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (7-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -135, Angels +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Los Angeles is 65-76 overall and 33-36 at home. The Angels have hit 201 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

Cleveland has a 67-74 record overall and a 31-38 record on the road. The Guardians have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.98.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 78 extra base hits (26 doubles, eight triples and 44 home runs). Luis Rengifo is 18-for-41 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 21 home runs, 62 walks and 72 RBI while hitting .271 for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 14-for-33 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .264 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (back), Luis Rengifo: day-to-day (biceps), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (oblique), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.