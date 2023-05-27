Angels' Bachman becomes first top-10 pick from 2021 draft to reach majors

Silseth was the first player from the 2021 draft to reach the majors last May and Neto became the first from the 2022 draft to get the call on April 15.

When Bachman makes his debut, he will supplant Cincinnati infielder Matt McLain as the highest pick from 2021 to play in the majors.

McLain — the 17th overall pick — is the only player from the first two rounds so far to make his debut.

Bachman was 3-2 with a 5.81 ERA in six starts at Rocket City. The results of players coming out of the Southern League though have been skewed due to the use of an enhanced grip baseball during the first half of the season. Bachman struck out 29 but also issued 20 walks.

Much like Silseth, Bachman is known mostly as a power pitcher, with a fastball in upper 90s (mph). Both were starters in the minors, but Nevin is hoping Bachman's transition to the bullpen for the short term goes as well as Silseth's.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people here already about kind of the routine and changing it up. I think it will be a smooth process for sure,” Bachman said. “And talking to Chase as well as he’s kind of came into this role, it will help me to kind of follow him around and see what he does.”

To make room for Bachman, the Angels designated right-hander Reyes Moronta for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports