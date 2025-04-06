Angels and Guardians meet with series tied 1-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.79 WHIP, two strikeouts); Angels: Ian Anderson (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -152, Angels +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles went 63-99 overall and 32-49 in home games a season ago. The Angels averaged 7.6 hits per game in the 2024 season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

Cleveland went 92-69 overall and 42-39 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff averaged 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.9 runs per game in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Angels: Ryan Zeferjahn: day-to-day (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

