Andy Ibáñez homers twice, Ryan Vilade gets first MLB hit, RBIs as Tigers outslug Guardians 11-7

Vilade, who was recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Toledo, singled home two runs in the third off Pedro Avila (1-1) and another in the seventh to put the Tigers up 9-7. His first plate appearance and hit as a major leaguer spanned 963 days.

Matt Vierling's two-run single in the eighth helped Detroit open a four-run lead.

Tigers reliever Tyler Holton (3-0) pitched three scoreless innings after starter Kenta Maeda got roughed up for seven runs in two innings.

Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer and José Ramírez and Will Brennan had two RBIs apiece as Cleveland had its winning streak stopped at three.

Guardians rookie Kyle Manzardo went 0 for 4 and is hitless in seven at-bats with five strikeouts since being promoted on Monday.

Ibáñez's second homer off Allen put the Tigers up 5-2. Allen lasted just 2 1/3 innings.

Javier Báez hit a two-out RBI single before Allen walked No. 9 hitter Carson Kelly and Ibáñez followed by driving a 1-1 pitch over the wall in right for his second career two-homer game.

The Guardians responded in their half by scoring five runs — four on Ramírez's two-run double and Naylor's ninth homer, a two-run shot that made it 7-5.

The Tigers tied it in the third when Vilade, playing in his first major league game since 2021 with Colorado, got his first hit and RBIs as a major leaguer.

For the second straight game, the Tigers led off with a homer as Ibáñez connected against Allen. On Monday, Detroit's Riley Greene homered on the first pitch from Triston McKenzie — the Tigers' only run in a 2-1 loss.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: INF Gio Urshela (hamstring) hit and tested his leg with some on-field running before the game. He'll be examined by the team's medical staff on Wednesday, and barring any setbacks, he's expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment later this week. However, manager A.J. Hinch was cautious to put any timetable on his return.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (sore elbow) has had no issues while building back strength and stamina following a recent setback. Manager Stephen Vogt said Williams, who initially got hurt throwing a weighted ball in spring training, has not had any simulated games or bullpen sessions scheduled yet. “Taking it a day at a time right now, just making sure he checks each box and feels good,” Vogt said.

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Reese Olson (0-4, 2.70 ERA) starts the matinee series finale against Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (2-1, 4.46).

