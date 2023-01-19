Analysis: Bonds for environment, tech jobs lacked 60% vote

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and GOP state Rep. Brian Stewart announced a resolution to put the 60% question before voters in November, amid the whirlwind final weeks of the last legislative session.

LaRose said requiring a 60% supermajority to amend Ohio’s constitution would be “a win for good government,” assuring a broad base of support to make changes to the state’s founding document and making it more difficult for amendments backed by well-funded interest groups to succeed. It comes as proponents of abortion rights, redistricting reform and recreational marijuana are eyeing ballot campaigns in the GOP-controlled state. A message was left with his spokesperson seeking comment.

Stewart's resolution died for a lack of votes. It initially appeared to be off the table this session, as part of a negotiation with Democrats that landed Republican Jason Stephens a surprise victory as House speaker. But it was reintroduced this month at the behest of a GOP break-off group.

Republican efforts to toughen rules for passing citizen-led ballot initiatives are part of a several-year trend that gained steam as Democratic-aligned groups have increasingly used petitions to force public votes on issues that GOP-led legislatures have opposed. Beyond Ohio, it also has been announced as a Republican legislative priority in Missouri this session.