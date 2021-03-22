An outsider's eye, an instant camera and America seen anew

But the Instax photos — tangible, color-saturated art-on-the-spot — also capturing slices of American life and the American landscape: Youths playing basketball on an outdoor court in Mississippi. A pig race at the state fair. Women collecting water at an old trough in Ohio.
Exquisite images of a Mississippi cotton field and bison grazing in Utah give way to shots that are less so — a Dollar General in Kentucky, abandoned cars in Meridian, Mississippi. There is irony in a Superman statue, usually a favorite spot for tourists to pose in Metropolis, Illinois.
In these pandemic times, there is no one around. And Superman wears a mask.
A sign reading "Cairo Chamber Commerce" hangs on an abandoned building, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in downtown Cairo, Ill.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Trump supporters Roger Plott, 65; Bill Stevens, 76; Rick Warren, 65, and Jim Rainbolt 57, stand outside The Gunsmoke Club Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in West Vienna, Ill. Their clubhouse is an old gas station which later turned into a convenience store and is now a gathering place for a dozen or so friends. It's part workshop, part bar, part informal store. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Youths play basketball at an outdoor court, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Meridian, Miss. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Two abandoned cars sit on the side of the road, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Meridian, Miss. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Demarkio Pritchett, 29, hugs his daughter, Mariah Pritchett 8, outside his grandmother's home, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Meridian, Miss. Pritchett, who said he was convicted as a teenager of drug possession "and some other stuff," can't vote in Mississippi for the rest of his life. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
A tattered hat hangs on a fence at the Red Rock Canyon trail near Las Vegas Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
A banner urging citizens to vote is displayed on the side of a street in Jackson Miss., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Tasha Lamm, 30, kisses her girlfriend, Alicia Mullins, 22, in front of their home in Bidwell, Ohio, on Monday, July 27, 2020. "It sucks being poor," says Lamm who is raising her two sons on public assistance. A high-school dropout, she has been promising herself for years that she'd get her equivalency degree. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
The Utah State Capitol building is photographed in Salt Lake City. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. When it comes to politics, Utah has long claimed things are different here. Political viciousness is for other places, many politicians will tell you. Legislators are more polite, more willing to compromise. The deep conservatism, the folklore says, includes a powerful strain of compassion. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
A man wearing shorts in the colors and design of the U.S. flag walks down the street, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Metropolis, Ill. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
The front of a Dollar General store is seen in this Friday, July 31, 2020, photo in Kentucky. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
A train track leads into a street next to silos in Mound City, Ill. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
A couple carries prizes won in arcade games on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. at the Mississippi State Fair, which is held every year in October. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
An abandoned fire truck sits in a field partially covered by overgrowth, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Cairo, Ill. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Doris Miller 86, tends to her makeshift store selling Trump souvenirs in front of her home, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Vienna, Ill. This is a deeply conservative part of the nation _ 77% of the county voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 elections; only 19% went for Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Children watch a pig race at the annual Mississippi State Fair, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
A giant hotdog replica stands on the side of a highway in Lesage, W.Va., Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
People spin around in an amusement ride at the annual Mississippi State Fair, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Bison graze in a field, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Orderville, Utah. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
A house is dwarfed by a cotton field surrounding it in Yazoo City, Miss., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
A mural of Breonna Taylor is among the painting of portraits painted on the facade of a building, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Taylor was shot and killed by police during a botched raid at her home in Louisville on March 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
A Confederate flag hangs in the window of a home of a young Black woman in Shawnee Ohio, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Confederate flags have become a symbol of a certain America: white, often rural, sometimes southern, normally conservative. This time, though, it turned out to be a young Black woman who was flying it. She said it was her way of "giving the finger" to everyone, including white Southerners who believe they control the flag and its symbolism. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
A man waits for customers at a carwash which he spray painted as part of his design efforts in Yazoo City, Miss., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt and a knife on her hip for self defense, Mama Rose poses for a portrait, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Horses graze in a field, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Athens, Ohio. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Jack-o'-lanterns line the entrance to a home as part of Halloween decorations, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Meridian, Miss. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Women collect water from a trough in Athens, Ohio, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. People have been using it for at least a century, since horses were watered and coal miners would stop by to wipe off grime and dust. They still come - some they think the water is healthier, or makes better coffee, or because their utilities were turned off when they couldn't pay the bills. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
The facade of a bar is decorated with a Confederate flag in Meridian, Miss., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Voters in Mississippi face a series of government-created barriers that make it, according to a study in the Election Law Journal in 2018, far and away the most difficult state in which to vote. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E
A road sign is illuminated along a highway in Ohio on Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E
Credit: Wong Maye-E