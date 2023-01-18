journal-news logo
X

Amzil has 19, Dayton downs Davidson 68-61

news
40 minutes ago
Led by Mustapha Amzil's 19 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the Davidson Wildcats 68-61 on Tuesday night

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mustapha Amzil scored 19 points to help Dayton defeat Davidson 68-61 on Tuesday night.

Amzil was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Flyers (13-6, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toumani Camara scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds and three blocks. Mike Sharavjamts was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with nine points.

Desmond Watson led the way for the Wildcats (9-10, 2-5) with 19 points. Sam Mennenga added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Davidson. In addition, Foster Loyer had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Construction worker rescued from partial building collapse on Liberty...
2
Middletown group has served 42 homeless clients the first nine nights
3
Deteriorating Madison Twp. bridge to be replaced quicker than...
4
Oxford names acting police chief while Jones attends national academy
5
Sonder Brewing to open second taproom in West Chester Twp.
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top