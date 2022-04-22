American Gyasi Zardes acquired by Colorado from Columbus

Columbus also could receive up to $1.1 million more in general allocation money if Zardes reaches multiple performance metrics and re-signs with the Crew through 2025.

Zardes, a 30-year-old from Hawthorne, California, scored 61 goals in 122 games for the Crew in all competitions and has 101 goals in 276 games for Columbus and the LA Galaxy, his team from 2013-17. He will be a designated player whose salary counts only partly against the $4.9 million salary cap, up to a maximum of $612,500.