American forward Brandon Vázquez transfers from Cincinnati to Mexico's Monterrey

American forward Brandon Vázquez has transferred from Cincinnati to Mexico’s Monterrey

Updated 1 minute ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — American forward Brandon Vázquez transferred from Cincinnati to Mexico’s Monterrey on Wednesday, agreeing to a four-year contract.

Vázquez was introduced during a news conference.

The 25-year-old from Chula Vista, California, scored 32 goals in 112 regular-season Major League Soccer appearances over four seasons with Cincinnati. He played for Atlanta from 2017-19, was selected by Nashville in the November 2019 expansion draft, and then was traded to Cincinnati.

He scored 18 regular-season MLS goals in 2022, drawing the attention of Gregg Berhalter, but the U.S. coach said it was too late to integrate him into his player pool for that year's World Cup.

Vázquez has four goals in eight U.S. appearances, including three goals in last summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup. He also had been eligible to play for Mexico before committing to the U.S. team.

