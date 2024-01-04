BreakingNews
Funeral services set for Middletown High School Spanish teacher

American defender Miles Robinson signs with Cincinnati, leaving Atlanta

U.S. national team defender Miles Robinson signed a one-year contract with Major League Soccer’s Cincinnati, leaving Atlanta after seven seasons

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
25 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — U.S. national team defender Miles Robinson signed a one-year contract with Major League Soccer's Cincinnati, leaving Atlanta after seven seasons.

The deal includes a team option for 2025, Cincinnati said Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has 27 international appearances. He started 11 of 14 qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup but missed the tournament after rupturing his left Achilles during a game with Atlanta on May 7, 2022.

Robinson returned to action with Atlanta last Feb. 25 and played in 27 league games during the 2023 regular season.

His 117th-minute goal lifted the United States over Mexico 1-0 in the final of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

In Other News
1
Funeral services set for Middletown High School Spanish teacher
2
Mayor sets special work session to discuss aquatic feature in...
3
At the Chocolate Meltdown, here’s how to try very intense chocolate
4
Oxford Police Dept. agrees to external investigation; new details...
5
West Chester Twp. official loses cancer battle, leaves legacy of...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top