American defender DeAndre Yedlin traded to Cincinnati from Miami

Yedlin had nine assists in 65 matches and appeared in 82 games overall with Miami. He frequently was team captain before Lionel Messi's arrival last summer.

A native of Seattle, Yedlin has made 81 international appearances.

He played for the Seattle Sounders in 2013 and '14, joined Tottenham for the second half of the 2014-15 season and appeared in one match, against Aston Villa. He went on loan to Sunderland for 2015-16, then spent 4 1/2 seasons with Newcastle. Yedlin moved to Galatasaray for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

General allocation money can be used to reduce a player’s allocation against the salary cap.

