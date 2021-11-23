journal-news logo
Amadi lifts James Madison past Wright State 78-76

Justin Amadi posted 16 points as James Madison edged past Wright State 78-76

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Justin Amadi had 16 points as James Madison narrowly beat Wright State 78-76 on Tuesday.

Charles Falden capped the scoring with a go-ahead 3-pointer for James Madison with 1:23 left.

Vado Morse had 14 points for James Madison (5-1). Takal Molson added 11 points and Terrence Edwards had 10 points.

Tanner Holden had 25 points for the Raiders (1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Grant Basile added 19 points and Tim Finke had 13 points.

