Alzolay scheduled to start for Chicago against Cincinnati

news | 7 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Reds will start Vladimir Gutierrez on Tuesday while the Cubs are expected to counter with Adbert Alzolay

Cincinnati Reds (51-49, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (50-51, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3, 4.97 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-10, 4.59 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -158, Reds +137; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds travel to take on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 31-18 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Kris Bryant with a mark of .354.

The Reds have gone 25-23 away from home. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .328, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .403.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-5. Craig Kimbrel earned his second victory and Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Heath Hembree registered his fifth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 38 extra base hits and is batting .269.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 44 extra base hits and is batting .304.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.02 ERA

Reds: 3-7, .251 batting average, 6.56 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Javier Baez: (heel), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (hamstring), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

