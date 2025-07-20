Alonso (hand) sits for Mets, putting team-record consecutive games streak in jeopardy

“He got jammed a couple times and it just got worse,” Mendoza said Sunday.

X-rays on the hand were negative and Alonso had treatment before series finale. Mendoza said he hoped Alonso, whose streak of 205 consecutive starts dating back to May 31, 2024 ended, would be available off the bench.

“When you’re dealing with a hand injury, we thought it was best to get ahead of ourselves here, because it can linger,” Mendoza said. “Hopefully he’s a player for us.”

Alonso hasn’t missed a game since June 17, 2023, the final day of a 10-day stint on the injured list because of a left wrist bone bruise and sprain suffered when he was plunked by the Atlanta Braves’ Charlie Morton.

Mark Vientos started at first base, his first appearance at the position since July 14, 2024.

Alonso, who remained on the free agent market last winter until signing a two-year deal worth $54 million with an opt-out following this season on Feb. 12, is hitting .276 with 21 homers and a team-high 77 RBIs. But he is batting just .223 with four homers and 14 RBIs in his last 30 games, during which the Mets have gone 10-20 to fall out of first place in the NL East.

Alonso has 247 regular-season homers, five shy of Darryl Strawberry’s team record.

