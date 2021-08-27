journal-news logo
Allen expected to start as Cleveland hosts Boston

By The Associated Press
11 hours ago
The Red Sox will start Eduardo Rodriguez on Friday while the Indians are expected to counter with Logan Allen

Boston Red Sox (73-56, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (63-62, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7, 5.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) Indians: Logan Allen (1-5, 9.53 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +155, Red Sox -180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Boston will meet on Friday.

The Indians are 34-28 in home games in 2020. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Red Sox are 32-30 on the road. Boston is slugging .446 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a slugging percentage of .580.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 126 hits and has 44 RBIs.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 66 extra base hits and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .286 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Red Sox: Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

