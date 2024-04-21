Allen and the Cavaliers host Orlando with 1-0 series lead

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
Orlando Magic (47-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-34, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cavaliers -6; over/under is 202.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Cavaliers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 97-83 on April 20 led by 30 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Paolo Banchero scored 24 points for the Magic.

The Cavaliers are 31-21 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is fifth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 110.2 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Magic are 32-20 in conference matchups. Orlando has a 6-9 record in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic are shooting 47.6% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.3% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Banchero is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Magic: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

