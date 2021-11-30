Allen and Markkanen lead Cavaliers past Mavericks 114-96

Dallas dropped into fifth place in the West, one-half game behind the Los Angeles Clippers. Cleveland moved into a three-way tie for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: They’re 6-4 on the road through 21 games. They reached six road victories last season after 44 games. … Cleveland was missing reserve forwards Cedi Osman (lower back soreness) and Dean Wade (calf strain).

Mavericks : Doncic shot better from 3-point range in the first half (4 for 6) than on 2-pointers (1 for 5) or free throws (0 for 2). … Reserve guard Jalen Brunson returned after missing a game and a half with an injured left foot. … In addition to Willie Cauley-Stein being out, reserve guard Frank Ntilikina missed his third consecutive game with a right calf strain.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Miami on Wednesday for the middle of a three-game trip.

Mavericks: At New Orleans on Wednesday.

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) goes up to dunk between Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) and Isaac Okoro (35) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates sinking a three-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) works against Dallas Mavericks center Moses Brown, rear, for a shot opportunity in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) dunks over Dallas Mavericks center Moses Brown (9) as Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) and Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) look on in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) and center Evan Mobley (4) defend against a drive to the basket by Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (42) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)