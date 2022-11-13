journal-news logo
X

All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

news
By BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wrapped up a five-game road trip.

The Cavaliers have lost three straight games.

Guard Ricky Rubio, forward Dean Wade and forward Dylan Windler also were unavailable for Cleveland, which had just 11 players in uniform, including two-way forwards Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

In Other News
1
Hamilton’s BCRTA service could change, based on survey feedback
2
Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton
3
Middletown mother, 86, accepted cafeteria job 50 years ago and hasn’t...
4
3 events turn downtown Middletown into holiday destination
5
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church celebrates 60th anniversary of radio...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top