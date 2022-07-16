All-Star Ramírez homers twice, Guardians blast Tigers 10-0

Josh Naylor also homered Cleveland, which will try to complete a four-game sweep Sunday.

Ramírez helped the Guardians jump on an ineffective Pineda by connecting for his 18th homer in the first. After Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario singled, Ramírez pulled a 1-0 pitch from Pineda over the wall in right.

Cleveland added five runs in the second when Myles Straw and Rosario hit RBI doubles ahead of Ramírez's second homer — on his second swing of the game.

An unheralded free agent signee in 2009, the 5-foot-9 Ramírez has spent his career proving he belongs. It will be no different in the Derby, where he'll be among some of baseball's heavyweight swingers.

Ramírez wants to show little guys can belt with the big boys.

“We’re humans,” he said through a translator before the game. "We all have two arms and it’s a matter of being there in the competition and enjoying it and if the results don’t come out, it’s just the satisfaction that you were there.”

DERBY PREP

One of baseball's top switch-hitters, Ramírez said he won't decide until he gets to Los Angeles whether he'll bat right-or left-handed. Of his 19 homers, 16 have been from the left side.

Ramírez chose Double-A Akron coach Junior Betances as his pitcher in Los Angeles. Betances was his hitting coach in rookie ball.

"It feels like kind of a little reward to him for everything he helped me through my career in the minors,” Ramírez said through a translator.

Betances said he's not nervous about pitching on such a big stage.

“It’s the same as throwing BP,” he said. "He’s the guy who has to put on the show.”

SECOND SWAP

Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez will start in his first All-Star Game, replacing Houston's Jose Altuve, who had to bow out after being hit with a pitch on the left knee Thursday.

Giménez has been clutch for Cleveland, batting .384 with runners in scoring position.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Kyle Funkhouser (shoulder strain) has had another setback. He's been shut down from throwing after experiencing pain in his side and shoulder. He had recently resumed his rehab program after spending two months strengthening his shoulder.

Guardians: Rookie OF Oscar Gonzalez (abdominal strain) did fielding drills in center as he continues to recover. Gonzalez is scheduled to go to Arizona during the All-Star break and will likely be sent on a rehab assignment before rejoining the team.

UP NEXT

Cleveland's Shane Bieber (4-5, 3.24 ERA) starts the final game before the All-Star break against Detroit's Beau Brieske (2-6, 4.16).

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run as Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez looks on during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run as Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez looks on during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Akron RubberDucks hitting coach Junior Betances, left, talks to Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. Betances will throw to Ramirez during the Home Run Derby. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Akron RubberDucks hitting coach Junior Betances, left, talks to Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. Betances will throw to Ramirez during the Home Run Derby. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene watches his single off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene watches his single off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda walks off the field after giving up five runs to the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda walks off the field after giving up five runs to the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor watches his solo home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Angel De Jesus during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor watches his solo home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Angel De Jesus during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera watches his single off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera watches his single off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Angel De Jesus throws out Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan at first base during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Angel De Jesus throws out Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan at first base during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane