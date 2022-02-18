All-Star host Cavaliers getting chance to strut their stuff

Cleveland fans have embraced the selfless group of twentysomethings, who have connected on and off the floor.

“We've just got a whole group of young, new guys,” said Cavs second-year forward Isaac Okoro, who will play in the Rising Stars with rookie Evan Mobley. “We're just hungry. We've got that grit, that toughness and we're ready to show the league.”

For Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the selections of Garland and Allen. who is replacing an injured James Harden, signals more than his team’s rebirth. It’s a chance to reward two players for hard work.

“The All-Star Game being in your city is a big deal,” he said. “The NBA throwing its biggest party here in Cleveland is a big deal. I try to separate the two because I believe these moments are about those individual guys and their accomplishments. And, we should highlight them in these moments, and not take away from that."

Cleveland will also be represented in Saturday's Skills Challenge as Garland, Mobley and Allen will form Team Cavs and compete against Team Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Alex and Thanasis) and Team Rooks (Toronto's Scottie Barnes, Detroit's Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey).

OLD SCHOOLERS

Along with showcasing the NBA’s current stars, the All-Star weekend gives former players a chance to reconnect and reminisce.

The National Basketball Retired Players Association held a welcoming party in a ballroom at the Renaissance Hotel, where players could be fitted for golf clubs, socialize, grab a bite to eat and catch up with old friends.

Sam Perkins, a first-round pick in 1984 and 18-year veteran forward, worked his way around the room.

“There’s a lot of history in this small place,” Perkins said. “We’re not being chased by paparazzi or anything, but it’s important to us because we get to see each other. We’ve done the same things at different times. We each are somewhat legendary and when I see these guys I think of them as legends.”

The gathering was also an opportunity for players to pitch any products their endorsing.

Dikembe Mutombo, best known as a shot blocker during his career, promoted his coffee brand, which includes flavors like Deke’s House Blend and Ethiopian Excellence.

BIGGER STAGE

Historically Black colleges and universities are getting national exposure this weekend in Cleveland — and in New Orleans.

On Saturday, Morgan State will play Howard in the inaugural HBCU Classic, giving those institutions greater exposure and platform that can help recruiting and potentially lead to more HBCU players making it to the league.

Hours later in the Big Easy, top football players from the HBCU ranks will kickoff the Legacy Bowl, a new level of exposure to NFL scouts and executives.

“It’s phenomenal,” said Clippers forward Robert Covington, the league's only current HBCU alum of Black colleges getting a slice of the NBA spotlight. “It gives kids a chance to really come out and put up their skills and focus. There’s a lot of times that HBCU’s don’t get that recognition.”

Covington played at Tennessee State and knows first-hand there are plenty of HBCU players capable of making the NBA jump.

“I played with a lot of talented players that didn’t get the right opportunities because people think that we don’t play against no one,” he said. "That’s what they said to me coming out that I didn’t play any good against anyone or the top-tier major players. I used that as motivation.

“Kids have a chip on their shoulder. So that’s what it’s all about, just having a chip and just trying to do it.”

SNOW DAY

The Winter Olympics had nothing on Cleveland.

Upon arrival, the All-Stars were greeted with a furious blast of February’s frigid weather. No, it’s not Miami.

An ice storm turned to snow showers, dumping a fresh few inches of powder on the city’s downtown area. The weather impacted some travel plans as Barnes and Raptors teammate Precious Achiuwa didn’t make it in time for the Rising Stars’ media availability or practice.

The weather had Charlotte point guard LaMelo Ball, a first-time All-Star, re-evaluating his goals for the weekend.

“Stay safe, stay out the cold and don’t get sick,” he said.

___

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak presents guard LaMelo Ball with a basketball for making the All-Star Team, before the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley Caption Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak presents guard LaMelo Ball with a basketball for making the All-Star Team, before the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro, left, goes up to shoot as Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro, left, goes up to shoot as Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, left, has his shot blocked by Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, left, has his shot blocked by Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola